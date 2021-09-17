Another 0.5m doses of Russian Sputnik vaccine arrive in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Another 0.5 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine have arrived in Pakistan, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Friday.

In a statement on its official Twitter handle, the authority said the vaccine purchased by it arrived on September 16 and has been handed over to Ministry of National Health and Services, Regulations and Coordination.

The first consignment of Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V reached Pakistan on Sept 01.

It is noteworthy that Pakistan has begun free of cost administration of Sputnik vaccine at a Lahore COVID vaccination centre as previously private health institutes were charging fees for its jab.

According to details, the Sputnik vaccine is administered free of cost at Expo Centre Lahore and its second dose will be administered after a period of 21 days. Previously, Sputnik was administered at private health institutes where they charged Rs12,000 for the two doses.