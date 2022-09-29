Another 280 test positive for dengue in Karachi

KARACHI: A total of 280 more persons tested positive for dengue fever in Karachi during the last 24 hours, the Sindh health department data showed on Thursday.

According to the provincial health department report, so far 32 people had their lives due to the vector-borne infection in the mega city.

The majority number of cases in Karachi have been reported in district East, where 85 patients have been infected by the virus during the past 24 hours.

District Korangi reported 69 cases, Central 52, Malir 22, South 29, Keamari 13 and District West reported 10 cases.

Karachi has been witnessing one of the worst dengue outbreaks in its history this year following unprecedented rains during the monsoon season.

‘Anti-dengue fumigation drive halted’

A fumigation drive, launched for the prevention of dengue and malaria, was halted because the Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) ran out of fuel.

According to sources, the Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) has halted the anti-dengue spray across the city as the civil body ran out of fuel.

Sources told ARY News that the fumigation drive was halted due to the non-availability of petrol and diesel for the past four days.

Sources further said that almost 20 litres of diesel and 40 litres of petrol was required per day for conducting the fumigation. They added that the fuel was not being provided by the KMC officials despite complaints.

