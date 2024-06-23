Another case of Congo virus reported in Quetta

QUETTA: A new case of Congo virus has been reported in Quetta, with a 32-year-old patient admitted to Fatima Jinnah Hospital’s isolation ward, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to hospital sources, the patient is a resident of Qila Saifullah and is receiving treatment.

This is the 13th case of the Congo virus reported in Pakistan this year, with one patient losing his life to the virus in 2024.

Earlier, an 18-year-old boy who was diagnosed with Congo virus died in Peshawar.

The patient was admitted to Khyber Teaching Hospital on May 17 and tested positive for Congo virus on May 18.

Sources said that the patient had been experiencing symptoms such as high fever, body aches, and vomiting, and had recently traveled to Punjab to purchase animals.

No other cases of Congo virus have been confirmed among the patient’s contacts, including hospital staff and family members.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Institute of Health (NIH) issued advisories for the prevention and control of CCHF.

In the wake of high disease transmission, it is imperative to be vigilant about the situation and take steps to interrupt the transmission of CCHF.

It explained that CCHF is caused by tick-borne Nairovirus. Animals such as cattle, goats, sheep and hares are carriers of this virus, which is transmitted to people by tick bites or through contact with infected blood or tissues during and immediately after slaughter.