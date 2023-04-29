Another case registered against PTI’s Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: Another case has been registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President and Punjab chief minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Gujranwala filed a case against PTI president citing a source report, in which the former Punjab CM has been accused of taking a bribe worth Rs2 billion for the contract of a development scheme.

Haji Tariq, the owner of the contracting company, SDO Highway Gujarat and previously arrested Sohail Asghar Chaudhry have also been nominated in the case.

The FIR stated that Pervaiz Elahi awarded the contract of constructing Gujarat Old GT Road worth Rs10 billion to Haji Tariq’s company by accepting Rs2 billion as ‘bribe’.

Earlier, Punjab police booked PTI President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on terror charges following a late-night raid at his residence.

The case was registered against former chief minister and 50 other individuals in Lahore’s Ghalib Market police station. The FIR includes Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 and has 13 other charges included pertaining to attempted murder, rioting and assault on government officials.

According to the FIR, the raiding team was attacked with petrol bombs, stones and batons.

The FIR comes hours after the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team along with a heavy contingent of Punjab Police on Friday night raided former Punjab Chief Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s house, located at Zahoor Elahi Road in Lahore.

At least 25 individuals, including servants working in the household of the former Punjab chief minister, were arrested by the police during the raid.

The eight-hour-long police action came to a halt after the Director General of Punjab’s Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Sohail Zafar Chattha, left the scene along with the police contingent.

The ACE team along with police contingents led by the superintendent police (SP) Model Town raided Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s house in Lahore. A large number of senior lawyers were present at the PTI president’s house at the time of the raid.

