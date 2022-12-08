Another case registered against Shahbaz gill in Lahore

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Shahbaz Gill was booked in another case in Manga Mandi Lahore on Thursday, ARY news reported.

According to police, the first information report (FIR) was registered against the senior PTI leader Shahbaz Gill on the complaint of a citizen named Muhammad Ashfaq in the provincial capital Lahore.

The Punjab police registered the FIR under Pakistan Penal Code 153-A, 131-A, 500 and 505 in Lahore.

Earlier, a case was registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill in Qila Abdullah area for using foul language against state institutions.

Read more: BALOCHISTAN POLICE REGISTER FIR AGAINST SHAHBAZ GILL

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz was also shifted to the Services Hospital over shortness of breath.

Gill was having difficulty in breathing and coughing. The doctors at the Services Hospital have treated the ill PTI leader.

It is pertinent to mention here that a case was registered against Gill at the Kohsar police station, Islamabad. He was accused of creating a divide in the state institution.

Comments