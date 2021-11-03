Another case registered against Zahir Jaffer for assaulting cops

ISLAMABAD: A First Information Report (FIR) was registered on Wednesday against Zahir Jaffer, the accused in Noor Mukadam’s murder, for allegedly assaulting cops and using inappropriate language in court, ARY News reported.

The case was filed at Margala Police Station with SHO Inspector Ghulam Mustafa Kiyani as a complainant.

The FIR stated that Zahir breached the court’s decorum by using foul language in the courtroom during the hearing of the case.

It further stated that the suspect also injured himself by hitting his head.

A session court on Wednesday threw Zahir Jaffer, a prime suspect in Noor Mukadam murder case out of the courtroom over the use of ‘inappropriate’ language during the hearing of the case.

At the outset of the hearing, Zahir Jaffer forcibly tried to speak before the judge, but he was not allowed. “I want to say something before the judge,” Jaffer was quoted as saying in the courtroom.

Failing to get permission, the suspect got furious and started using ‘inappropriate language in the courtroom. Later, the trial court judge ordered staff to throw out Zahir Jaffer from the courtroom.

The judge asked the mother of the suspect to come to the rostrum and asked her control, Jaffer. “You should teach your son, see what he is doing in the courtroom,” the judge asked Asmat Adamjee.

Asad Jamal, the lawyer of Zahir Jaffer’s mother said before the court to allow him to get him treated due to his mental condition.

Noor Mukadam murder

Jaffer is the prime suspect in Noor Mukadam’s murder case. The grisly murder, in which Mukadam was beheaded, took place on July 20 in Islamabad’s F-7 area.

Noor is the daughter of Shaukat Mukadam, who served as Pakistan’s ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan.

The Islamabad police arrested suspect Zahir Zakir Jaffer on the night of July 20 from his house where, according to Noor’s parents, he killed her with a sharp instrument and severed her head.

