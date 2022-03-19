Another company fires 800 employees over Zoom call

A British shipping company, P&O Ferries has fired 800 employees via a Zoom call following the unhealthy trend set by a firm, Better.com to terminate the services of over 900 workers.

The call was way shorter than it should have been as the workers of the P&O Ferries shipping company was informed about their termination within 3 minutes, the media reports revealed.

It was learnt that the shipping company sent a video message to its workers about a major announcement on March 17.

The company executive was heard saying in the video, “The company has made the decision that its vessels going forward will be primarily crewed by a third party crew provider. Therefore, I am sorry to inform you that this means your employment is terminated with immediate effect on the grounds of redundancy. Your final day of employment is today.”

The firm’s executive had told the employees that they would be compensated.

The announcement left the employees in a state of shock after listening to their termination orders via the Zoom call without receiving any prior notice from the company. It is being said that the firm is facing financial loss of £200 million in two years.

In a statement, the firm said that it had no choice but to fire over 800 workers.

The brutal trend was set by the CEO of Better.com namely Vishal Garg for reportedly firing more than 900 employees over a Zoom call which led to heavy criticism against him.

