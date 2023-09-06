Another Congo virus patient admitted at Quetta hospital

QUETTA: Another Congo virus patient has been admitted at a hospital here, citing hospital administration ARY News reported on Wednesday.

“Naimatullah 25, was brought to the hospital and found positive in test for Congo virus,” Fatima Jinnah Hospital officials said.

“Naimatullah has been an Afghan national from Kandahar.”

“This year 31 Congo viral fever patients have been reported in Balochistan till now,” officials shared.

This is not the first instance that an epidemic of Congo virus fever has breaks out in Balochistan. In late 80s and mid-90s dozens of people had died of the disease, health sources said.

The virus is primarily transmitted to humans by ticks on cattle and other livestock and can cause severe fever, muscle pain, vomiting, and internal bleeding. The disease has a high fatality rate, and currently no vaccine or specific treatment available for the virus.