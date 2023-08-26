Another Congo virus patient admitted at Quetta hospital

QUETTA: Another Congo virus patient has been admitted at Fatima Jinnah Hospital of Quetta, citing hospital administration ARY News reported on Saturday.

“Yaqoob Ali 60, was brought to the hospital and found positive in test for Congo virus,” hospital officials said.

“Yaqoob Ali has been a resident of Quetta’s Hazara town.”

“This year 30 Congo viral fever patients have been reported in Balochistan till now,” officials shared.

This is not the first instance that an epidemic of Congo virus fever has broken out in Balochistan. In late 80s and mid-90s dozens of people had died of the disease, health sources said.

The virus is primarily transmitted to humans by ticks on cattle and other livestock and can cause severe fever, muscle pain, vomiting, and internal bleeding. The disease has a high fatality rate, and currently no vaccine or specific treatment available for the virus.