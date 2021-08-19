Another Karachi doctor dies of Covid-19, nationwide tally reaches 219

KARACHI: Another doctor in Karachi on Thursday lost his life after contracting novel coronavirus, ARY News reported.

According to Pakistan Medical Association, Dr Nasreen Mughal was chief medical officer of a private hospital and contracted coronavirus while discharging her duties.

With his death today, the number of doctor casualties due to the global pandemic in Sindh has risen to 76 while the national numbers have shot to 219, according to the PMA report.

Separately today, at least 27 more people have died from coronavirus in Sindh province during the past 24 hours.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a daily statement on the Covid-19 situation said that 1209 cases have emerged in the province and 1216 patients recovered from the virus during the period.