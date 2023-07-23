Another fleet of buses reach Karachi

KARACHI: In a bid to improve the public transportation system in Karachi, Sindh Minister for Information and Transport, Sharjeel Inam Memon, announced another fleet of buses, which will be part of the Peoples Bus Service, arrived in the metropolis, ARY News reported.

The minister made the announcement in a post shared on his official Twitter handle.

Taking to Twitter, Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said: “Good news, once again! A new fleet of Buses arrived in Karachi, which will allow the start of new routes in just a few days by the Transport Department Government of Sindh allowing further ease, access, and mobility for the public.”

Moreover, Minister Memon shared that this is just the beginning of the initiative, as more buses are slated to arrive in Karachi in the coming months.

“More buses will join Peoples Bus Service fleet during the months of August and October,” he tweeted.

Last month, the provincial government launched smartphone app enabling intending passengers of the Peoples Bus Service to live track the movement of buses.

Addressing the ceremony, Memon said the new app is available for users of both iPhone and Android smartphones, and enables them to find out the bus fares, timings and other vital information about the Peoples Bus Service.

The app will also enable the provincial government to monitor the bus service in real time, he added. Sharjeel Memon said that the app also provide other vital information about the intra-city commuter service in Karachi and other cities.

Speaking regarding other ongoing transport projects in the metropolis, he said: “The government is actively preparing to launch e-taxis and is making rapid progress on the Red Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, which will be Pakistan’s first BRT system operating on biogas, said Sharjeel.