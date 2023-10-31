Another former PTI leader joins Jahangir Tareen’s IPP

LAHORE: Former aviation minister and PTI leader Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Tuesday announced joining Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), ARY News reported.

The former minister made the decision after meeting with senior leadership of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) here.

IPP chairman Jahangir Tareen, Aleem Khan and Awn Chaudhry were present at the meeting.

Earlier this year, the former minister had announced quitting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over May 9 protests

In a video statement, Ghulam Sarwar Khan had condemned the May 9 violence, saying people involved in the attack on GHQ, Jinnah House and military memorials should be brought to justice.

“I condemn individuals engaged in confrontation with state institution,” Sarwar said and added that he had opposed the policy of confrontation within the party at every forum as well.

Former federal minister Farrukh Habib announced that he was parting ways with the party and joining Jahangir Tareen’s Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).