Another girl falls prey to ‘honour’ killing

BOLAN: A young old girl was killed in the Bolan district of Balochistan by her father and others in the name of ‘honour’, ARY News reported.

The Machh police confirmed the killing and said a 15-year-old boy, Rab Nawaz, has been killed from being killed on similar allegations.

According to the police, the prime suspect and father of the deceased girl who was hardly 13, Hasil Khan along with his accomplices killed his daughter in the name of ‘honour’.

The suspects were about to kill the 15-year-old boy, Rab Nawaz but police reached the scene after receiving information.

Seeing the law enforcers, the suspects fled, leaving the boy injured.

A Machh police officer said that there marks of wounds on the boy’s neck, adding that further action is being taken against the accused

A horrific incident of honour killing occurred in Pakpattan, where a man slit his wife’s throat, ARY News reported citing police.

District Police Officer (DPO) Pakpattan Tariq Wilayat said that the man identified as Tayyab killed his wife Kiran in the name of honor in the Shahid Nagar area of Pakpattan.

The police said that the accused was arrested while trying to flee the scene. The deceased woman was a mother of three children and had been married to Tayyab for the past five years.

Tariq Wilayat said that the police reached the spot soon after receiving the information and shifted the body to the hospital for medico-legal formalities

The DPO said, as per the directives of the Punjab Chief Minister and Inspector General of Police, strict action will be taken against crimes committed against women.