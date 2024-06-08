Female teacher killed in name of ‘honour’

MARDAN: A female school teacher, who contracted free-will marriage, has been killing in the name of ‘honour’ in Mardan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

According to details, the incident occurred in the Tazagram area of Mardan district in which the 22-year-old woman was killed after being dragged out of a car.

According to police, the school teacher was killed in the name of honor, nine months after she had a court marriage.

The police started the investigation as evidence from the crime scene have been collected. The woman’s dead body has been sent to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The attackers managed to escape after the murder and are still at large.

Read More: Two sisters killed in name of ‘honour’

Earlier in a similar incident in Vehari on June 4, two sisters, who contracted free will marriages, were killed in the name of ‘honour’.

The two sisters had married boys they loved against the wishes of their family. They were brought back due to a decision made by a “Panchayat,” according to the District Police Officer (DPO).

The police said that the sisters were killed by their father, brother, and uncle. The incident occurred within the limits of Machiwal police station.

The sisters had been brought back to their family through a panchayat decision.

The police said that the suspects are at large but they will be arrested soon. The DPO said that the teams are been formed to arrest the suspect.