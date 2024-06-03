Two sisters killed in name of ‘honour’

VEHARI: Two sisters, who contracted free will marriages, have been killed in the name of honour in Vehari on Monday, ARY News reported quoting police.

The two sisters had married boys they loved against the wishes of their family. They were brought back due to a decision made by a “Panchayat,” according to the District Police Officer (DPO).

The police said that the sisters were killed by their father, brother, and uncle. The incident occurred within the limits of Machiwal police station.

The sisters had been brought back to their family through a panchayat decision.

The police said that the suspects are at large but they will be arrested soon. The DPO said that the teams are been formed to arrest the suspect.

Earlier on May 25, a woman was allegedly sold by her in-laws for Rs 800,000 in Rajanpur in the name of ‘honour’.

The police took swift action to recover the woman and arrested three suspects. District Police Officer (DPO) said the woman’s husband is abroad for employment and her in-laws committed the heinous act in his absence.

The police intervened and recovered the woman, arresting three suspects. The police have registered a case and are conducting raids to arrest the remaining suspects.

The police said that a case has been registered and three accused have been arrested. It added that raids are being conducted to arrest other suspects at large.