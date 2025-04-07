CM Maryam backs ‘private sector wheat procurement’ policy

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a high-level meeting on wheat procurement policy to assess the pre-harvest wheat production situation.

She lauded the farmers of Punjab for achieving record-breaking wheat production and extended heartfelt appreciation for their dedication.

The meeting highlighted the Punjab government’s initiative of distributing 1,000 tractors free of cost to wheat farmers, aimed at boosting agricultural productivity.

In a significant wheat procurement policy decision, the Punjab government approved the free transportation of wheat across the province.

The meeting confirmed the commitment to continue wheat procurement through the private sector, emphasising a free market and deregulation approach.

The Punjab chief minister assured that farmers’ interests would be protected under all circumstances, stating, “Farmers are our brothers; their interests will be protected at all costs.”

The Punjab government has consistently introduced farmer-friendly policies under CM Maryam Nawaz’s leadership.

For instance, the Kisan Card program launched in 2024 provided financial assistance and agricultural machinery to farmers, while the government also ensured the availability of fertilizers at reduced rates.

These initiatives reflect the administration’s dedication to empowering farmers and enhancing agricultural sustainability.

