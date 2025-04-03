CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Establish First of Its Kind ‘Sahulat-on-the-Go Bazaars’ Across Punjab

Lahore, 03 April 2025: The first and unique ‘Sahulat-on-the-Go bazaars’ of its kind will be established in Punjab. Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has given in-principle approval to establish ‘Sahulat-on-the-Go bazaars’ project.



The Chief Minister chaired a special meeting in which a briefing about ‘Sahulat-on-the-Go bazaars’ project. She sought a plan for establishing ‘Sahulat-on-the-Go bazaars’pilot project at 14 various locations in Lahore.

The CM has set a target of four months for the establishment of this pilot project. Government land will be used on the sides of the road for establishing ‘Sahulat-on-the-Go bazaars’ project. 816 stalls will be set up in Lahore under the ‘Sahulat-on-the-Go bazaars’ pilot project.

The meeting was informed that the project will be established on the Multan Road, Hanjarwal, Manga Mandi, Raiwind, G-1 Market, Faisal Town, Moon Market and Bedian Road.

Areas comprising E-Millat Road, Gulshan Ravi, Shahdara, Shadman and Singh Pura are also included in the project. In the Sahulat-on-the-Go bazaar, food items and essential edibles will be available at uniform cottage-top shops surrounding the roads.

Special arrangements will be made for a clean environment and security in the ‘Sahulat-on-the-Go bazaars’ project. The meeting agreed to launch ‘Sahulat-on-the-Go bazaars’ project in every tehsil of Punjab.

Chairman of the Punjab Model Bazaar Management Company Muhammad Afzal Khokhar presented a report to the Chief Minister on the model bazaar. She expressed satisfaction over the setting up of model bazaars during the month of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak.

On the other side, under the leadership of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz, significant efforts are underway to enhance the beauty, cleanliness, and overall condition of parks across the division, including Rawalpindi City.

A major operation has been conducted to improve Murree Road, remove encroachments, clean up illegal bus stands such as Pir Wadhai and Faizabad, and address the issue of drug peddling.

Additionally, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb chaired a three-hour review meeting at the Commissioner Office Rawalpindi to oversee these initiatives and ensure their effective implementation.