NECTA approves establishment of National Intelligence, Threat Assessment Center

ISLAMABAD: National Counter Terrorism Authority (NECTA) has approved the establishment of the National Intelligence Fusion and Threat Assessment Center (NIFTAC).

Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi presided over the fifth meeting of the Board of Governors of the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NECTA) in Islamabad.

The session witnessed critical decisions aimed at strengthening Pakistan’s counter-terrorism framework.

During the meeting, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, along with senior government officials, actively participated.

NECTA’s National Coordinator, Dr. Khalid Chauhan, delivered a detailed briefing on the Authority’s performance and future plans.

One of the most significant outcomes of the meeting was the approval for the establishment of the National Intelligence Fusion and Threat Assessment Center (NIFTAC).

The new entity, developed after thorough consultations with security stakeholders, will serve as a specialized hub for intelligence coordination and threat analysis.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Mohsin Naqvi underscored that the creation of NIFTAC is a vital step toward achieving NECTA’s strategic objectives.

He further revealed that similar centers, referred to as PIFTACs, will be set up across all provincial capitals to bolster regional intelligence efforts.

The establishment of NIFTAC is expected to ensure effective implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) and address emerging security challenges comprehensively.

Minister of State Talal Chaudhry emphasized that NIFTAC would enhance NECTA’s operational capacity, making it a more robust institution in the fight against terrorism.

The meeting was attended by Senators Manzoor Ahmed and Ponjo Mal Bheel, the Interior Secretary, the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad, and Home Secretaries from all provinces.

Additionally, the Inspector Generals of Police from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan participated.

All recommendations presented by Dr. Khalid Chauhan were unanimously approved by the Board of Governors.

The decisions taken are poised to significantly fortify Pakistan’s internal security apparatus and advance its counter-terrorism strategy.