Another Karachi girl faces sexual harassment in broad daylight

KARACHI: Karachi witnessed yet another distressing incident of a man sexually harassing a girl on the street in broad daylight, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the police officials, an unknown motorcyclist harassed the pedestrian woman in the locality of Samanabad, Block 17, and fled the scene.

The CCTV footage that emerged from the nearby residence captured the culprit’s face clearly, showing him sexually harassing the pedestrian woman. The police are using this footage to attempt to identify and apprehend the person.

The police authorities have yet to ascertain the identity of the affected woman, as no victim has come forward to report the incident.

However, they are currently collecting additional CCTV footage from surrounding areas in hopes of obtaining more evidence to aid in their investigation.

Officials mentioned that they have also sought information from the local community but have not been able to establish the identity of the victim or find any eyewitnesses to the incident.

It is worth mentioning here that, a similar case of harassment was reported a few days ago in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. The police have issued sketches of the suspect but have not been successful in apprehending the culprit.