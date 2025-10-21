Another life lost to heavy traffic in Karachi; As water tanker hit garbage vehicle in Orangi Town

  • By Salman LodhiSalman Lodhi
    • -
  • Oct 21, 2025
    • -
  • 314 words
    • -
  • Estimated reading time 2 min
Another life lost to heavy traffic in Karachi; As water tanker hit garbage vehicle in Orangi Town
Share Post Using...