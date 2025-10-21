Another life lost to heavy traffic in Karachi; As water tanker hit garbage vehicle in Orangi Town

KARACHI: A child was killed after a water tanker hit a garbage vehicle in Orangi Town on Tuesday evening, ARY News reported, citing the police.

Police said that the water tanker crashed into the garbage bike in Orangi Town, killing a 10-year-old child identified as Javed, whereas another person was critically injured in the accident, who was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

After the tragic accident, an enraged crowd set the water tanker on fire. The driver of the water tanker had fled the scene, police added.

The search for the absconding driver is underway, and a case regarding the accident has been lodged against the driver, police apprised.

Accidents involving heavy traffic are a serious issue in Karachi, where hundreds of people have lost their lives.

These accidents often result from various factors on the part of heavy traffic drivers, including immaturity, lack of training, underage driving, the use of intoxicants while driving, and many others.

This growing and concerning issue raises questions about the traffic police, who impose penalties on citizens for minor issues while neglecting the major issue of human deaths caused by heavy traffic accidents.

Deaths in Traffic Accidents

Earlier till August, at least 546 people lost their lives in traffic accidents across Karachi during the first seven months of this year.

Rescue data further revealed that 8,136 citizens sustained injuries in various traffic accidents during the same period. Heavy vehicles were involved in accidents that claimed the lives of 165 people.

The fatalities include 425 men, 51 women, 51 boys, and 19 girls.

Among heavy vehicles, trailers caused the highest number of fatalities, killing 62 people. Water tankers were responsible for 37 deaths, dumpers for 32, and buses for 20 fatalities, according to the statistics.

Authorities have urged stricter enforcement of traffic rules and improved road safety measures to curb the rising number of deadly accidents in the city.