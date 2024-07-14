Another journalist shot dead in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

NOWSHERA: A tragic incident was reported from Nowshera city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) where a Local journalist was shot dead by some unidentified assailants, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The local police of KP confirmed that the print media journalist, Hasan Zaib, was shot dead by some unidentified armed assailants in Akbarpura village of Nowshera.

The attackers, riding motorcycles, fatally shot Hasan Zaib, who worked for a local newspaper, in a crowded market area.

In response, the Chief Minister of KP – Ali Amin Gandapur – has taken immediate notice of the murder and demanded a comprehensive report from senior police officials.

The CM emphasized that those involved in the murder would not evade justice and assured that the culprits would be apprehended soon.

A similar incident took place back in May, in which the local journalist Nasrullah Gadani, who was seriously injured in a gun attack, succumbed to his wounds at a hospital in Karachi.

Gadani suffered serious gunshot wounds in an attack by unidentified assailants near Mirpur Mathelo, Ghotki district, on Tuesday.

The incident took place when Nasrullah Gadani was going from his home to Mirpur Mathelo Press Club. Armed men in a car opened fire at the journalist at Jarwar Road near Deen Shah and fled from the scene.

Nasrullah Gadani sustained bullet wounds and was carried to Mirpur Mathelo DHQ hospital for medical attendance. He was later shifted to Sheikh Zayed Medical College Hospital, Rahim Yar Khan, for surgery. Gadani was shifted to Aga Khan Hospital in Karachi on Wednesday.

However, he breathed his last on Friday morning.

According to local journalists Gadani, who worked for the Sindhi newspaper and also disseminated his news reports through social media, was known for being a bold journalist for his reports against local feudal lords and political personalities, waderas, and government officers.