Another low pressure brings more rainfall in Sindh districts

KARACHI: Strong monsoon currents induced by a well-marked low pressure area over Indian Gujrat- Northeast Arabian Sea continue to penetrate in Sindh with another low-pressure has approached east Rajasthan in India.

The ongoing monsoon spell is expected to continue until August 14, Pakistan Meteorological Department said in its weather forecast on Thursday.

The monsoon system will further intensify on August 12 and 13 and bring heavy rainfall. This rain spell is expected to continue till noon on August 14, he added.

Under the influence of these weather systems rainfall is likely with a few heavy to very heavy falls in Karachi division and Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Tando Muhammad khan, Tando Allahyar, Hyderabad, Matiari, Thatta, Sujawal, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Ghotki, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Dadu, Jamshoro and Kambar Shahdadkot districts till 14 August with occasional gaps, Met Office predicted.

Intensity of rainfall likely to increase from tomorrow in northeastern and southern districts of Balochistan which may trigger flash flooding in Dadu, Jamshoro, Kambar Shahdadkot districts of Sindh and downstream, according to the weather report.

Heavy falls may cause water-logging or urban flooding in low lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Dadu, Jamshoro, Kambar Shahdadkot, Larkana and Sukkur districts during the forecast period.

Persistent heavy rains over Khuzdar, Lasbella, Hub districts of Balochistan and over Kirthar Range may create extra pressure on Hub dam, Thaddo dam and downstream.

Sea conditions will likely to become rough to very rough during 11-14 August. The Met Office has advised fishermen to take extra care.

Comments