Another low-pressure formed over Rajasthan to bring more rain

KARACHI: Another low-pressure area has formed over Rajasthan in India as the weather system causing widespread heavy rains in Sindh still persists, Met Office said in a weather report.

Rainfall with thunderstorm likely to continue till 27 July night in Karachi division and Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Tando M. Khan, Tando Allahyar, Hyderabad, Matiari, Sanghar, Nawabshah, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Shikarpur, Qambar- Shahdadkot, Ghotki and Kashmore districts under the influence of this weather system.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has warned against possible impacts of the weather system.

Heavy falls may result in water-logging or urban flooding like situation in low lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tando M Khan, Nawabshah, Dadu, Jamshoro, Kambar Shahdadkot, Larkana and Jacobabad districts during the forecast period.

Persistent heavy spell over Khuzdar, Lasbella, Hub and along Kirthar Range may create pressure on Hub Dam and flash flooding in Dadu, Jamshoro districts and downstream.

Monsoon rains likely to weaken in Sindh from 28th July, while continue in other parts of the country during the week.

Met Office has informed that monsoon currents are continuously penetrating in the country and likely to shift and intensify in upper and central parts of Pakistan from 27th July (Wednesday). U

