Another man tests positive for Congo fever in Karachi

KARACHI: Another person has been diagnosed with Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) in Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday citing health authorities.

52-year-old patient, a resident of Ittehad Town, who was admitted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) two days back, tested positive for Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF) on Friday, said health department.

The patient had been rearing a goat for a month, they said.

Earlier this month, a total of 17 patients including both suspected and those who tested positive for CCHF were brought to Karachi. Of them, 2 two passed away and others recovered.

In 2023, Karachi reported three localised cases of the tick-borne viral illness with one death.