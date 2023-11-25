27.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Another man tests positive for Congo fever in Karachi

Anwar Khan
By Anwar Khan
|

TOP NEWS

Anwar Khan
Anwar Khan
Anwar Khan reports on health,education and civic issues for ARY News Karachi

KARACHI: Another person has been diagnosed with Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) in Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday citing health authorities.

52-year-old patient, a resident of Ittehad Town, who was admitted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) two days back, tested positive for Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF) on Friday, said health department.

The patient had been rearing a goat for a month, they said.

Earlier this month, a total of 17 patients including both suspected and those who tested positive for CCHF were brought to Karachi. Of them, 2 two passed away and others recovered.

In 2023, Karachi reported three localised cases of the tick-borne viral illness with one death.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.