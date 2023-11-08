Another minor domestic worker found dead in Lahore

LAHORE: The father of the deceased child has leveled allegations against the homeowner in Lahore, claiming that his son was killed after being tortured, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the details, a nine-year-old domestic worker’s lifeless body was discovered in a house located in Baghbanpura, Lahore, after which the father of the deceased child accused the house owner of his son’s murder.

According to details, the parents had employed Ehsan, a nine-year-old domestic worker, at a property dealer’s residence five years ago. The mother alleges that their son was killed by the house owner after committing an act of abuse.

In the First Information Report (FIR), the family of the deceased domestic worker claimed that they were not allowed to meet their son for five years, and then the accused suddenly called and informed them that their son had committed suicide.

The family further mentioned that the accused had delivered the body of their son to the morgue before their arrival.

However, the police have registered a case against the property dealer for murder and initiated an investigation, meanwhile, the body of the child has been sent for the post-mortem.