web analytics
27.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, September 15, 2024
- Advertisement -

Another Monkeypox case reported at Karachi Airport

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: The authorities at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport reported another suspected case of Monkeypox today, ARY News reported, citing sources.

As per the details, a passenger who arrived on a PIA flight from Jeddah exhibited symptoms resembling monkeypox.

The passenger was promptly transferred to the isolation ward managed by the Sindh government for further examination and treatment.

Earlier this week, Pakistan reported a fifth case of monkeypox from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to Shah, the affected 33-year-old person belongs to Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the citizen was confirmed monkeypox positive at Khyber Teaching Hospital after his return to Pakistan from Saudi Arabia on September 7.

The patient has been put under isolation at his house in Lower Dir, Qasim Ali Shah said.

Amid the rising case of the Mpox virus, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) issued an urgent advisory concerning an unprecedented outbreak of Monkeypox, affecting multiple countries.

This advisory aims to provide a comprehensive overview of the current global and national Monkeypox outbreak situation and offer guidance to all relevant stakeholders on prevention, detection, and response strategies.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.