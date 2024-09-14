Another Monkeypox case reported at Karachi Airport

KARACHI: The authorities at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport reported another suspected case of Monkeypox today, ARY News reported, citing sources.

As per the details, a passenger who arrived on a PIA flight from Jeddah exhibited symptoms resembling monkeypox.

The passenger was promptly transferred to the isolation ward managed by the Sindh government for further examination and treatment.

Earlier this week, Pakistan reported a fifth case of monkeypox from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to Shah, the affected 33-year-old person belongs to Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the citizen was confirmed monkeypox positive at Khyber Teaching Hospital after his return to Pakistan from Saudi Arabia on September 7.

The patient has been put under isolation at his house in Lower Dir, Qasim Ali Shah said.

Amid the rising case of the Mpox virus, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) issued an urgent advisory concerning an unprecedented outbreak of Monkeypox, affecting multiple countries.

This advisory aims to provide a comprehensive overview of the current global and national Monkeypox outbreak situation and offer guidance to all relevant stakeholders on prevention, detection, and response strategies.