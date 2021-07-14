Another monsoon low to bring rainfall in Sindh from tomorrow

KARACHI: Another monsoon low lies over Central India which is likely to influence lower Sindh from 15 July (tomorrow), Met Office said in its latest alert on Wednesday.

Under its influence rain, wind or thunder-storm with a few moderate to heavy falls are likely to occur in all districts of lower Sindh till Friday and central and upper Sindh till Saturday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said.

Moist monsoon currents from North Arabian Sea continue to penetrate into lower Sindh, according to the weather report.

Persistent rain may create water logging in low lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu and Nawabshah districts of Sindh during the period.

Concerned district administrations were earlier advised to take necessary steps to avoid urban flooding in these areas.

The rainfall that started in Karachi on early morning Monday lashed several parts of the port city.

Hyderabad, Thatta, Sanghar, Dighri, Sujawal, Mirpur Bathoro, Tando Muhammad Khan and Tharparkar also received rain with heavy falls at some places.

The rainfall submerged low-lying areas while causing power outages at several places after the power feeders tripped.

In Karachi several areas suffered power outages after the rainfall as over 600 electricity feeders tripped. Power utility K-Electric, however claimed prompt restoration of electricity in the affected areas.