Second spell of heavy rains to hit Karachi from July 14: PMD

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday predicted “heavy to very heavy” rains from July 14 to July 17 in Karachi and other parts of Sindh province under second monsoon spell, ARY News reported.



According to the PMD’s advisory, a strong monsoon system will enter Pakistan from July 14, which is likely to gradually spread over central and upper Sindh.

“Monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal are continuously penetrating upper and central parts of the country, while another strong monsoon low-pressure area (LPA) is likely to approach Sindh on July 14 (Thursday),” it added.

The PMD further said that rains will also be experienced in Balochistan and South Punjab.

“Under the influence of this weather system, more widespread intermittent heavy to very heavy rain-wind/thundershowers are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Mithi, Jamshoro, Nosheroferoze, Larkana, Jaccobabad, Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Qambar Shahdadkot, Kashmore, Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Bolan, Kohlu, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Jhal Magsi, Dera Bugti, Sibbi, Panjgur, Turbat, and Pasni from July 14 to 17.”

Vigorous #Monsoon activity during the week Monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal are continuously penetrating in upper and central parts of the country, while another strong monsoon low pressure area (LPA) is likely to approach Sindh on 14th July (Thursday). #KarachiRain pic.twitter.com/LZnqfAe9W1 — Pak Met Department محکمہ موسمیات (@pmdgov) July 12, 2022

The Met Office has advised the relevant authorities to make necessary arrangements before the weather system enters the province.

The chief meteorologist earlier warned that Karachi may receive 60 to 80 mm of rain under the influence of the upcoming new monsoon system.

Torrential rains kill 29 in Sindh

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh yesterday released details of deaths in rain-related incidents across the province.

The details released by PDMA have been obtained by ARY News, according to which 29 civilians were killed in various accidents and incidents during rains across Sindh including Karachi.

The report said 14 of the dead were from Karachi, six from the eastern district and four from Korangi, while one each in the southern, central, western and Malir districts.

According to the PDMA, nine deaths were reported in Thatta and two in Khairpur, including seven children.

The report said 11 people were injured during the rains. The deaths occurred between June 20 and July 10.

The port city received high amounts of rainfall with PAF Base Masroor recording rainfall of 119.5mm. DHA Phase-II received 106mm of rain while 76mm was recorded in Quaidabad. 65 mm at PAF Base Faisal, 56mm in Orangi Town, 49mm at Old Terminal, 46mm in Gulshan-e-Hadeed and 29mm at Jinnah Terminal.

