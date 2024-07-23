web analytics
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Another monsoon spell to hit Karachi next week

Karachi’s sweltering heatwave has finally subsided, bringing relief to the city’s residents as a low-pressure system shifted from Indian Gujarat to Oman.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz said that the real July weather has returned to Karachi as light rain and drizzle expected in the city tonight.

He further said that weather will remain cloudy in the coming days in the metropolis.

“The weather is expected to remain cloudy, with a possibility of light rain and drizzle in the evening and night,” said Met department.

The sea breeze, which was suspended due to the low air pressure in Gujarat, has been fully restored in the port city.

Furthermore, the Met official said that another spell of monsoon rains is expected to hit the city from July 30.

