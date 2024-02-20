Another ‘murderer’ escapes police custody in Karachi

KARACHI: An accused man arrested under the charge of murder escaped police custody from the city court in Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Police officials disclosed that Shaukat, apprehended by Napier police for murder, successfully fled the city court as there were no locks on the applied handcuffs.

The police officers, including ASI Ramzan, Constable Shamim, and Ayub, faced suspension for safety negligence while producing the criminal before the court.

Meanwhile, the three police officers have been detained and a case has been registered against them.

Last week, a prisoner cut his handcuffs and managed to escape police custody inside the city court premises.

The escapee, identified as Noor Ali, had been apprehended earlier by the Excise Police on charges related to drug trafficking.

Ali, along with three other accused individuals, was being presented in court when the daring escape occurred, raising questions about the security protocols in place.

The Karachi police have launched an intensive investigation to ascertain how the accused managed to obtain a cutter to facilitate the escape.

The sudden escape during this critical stage has prompted authorities to reevaluate security measures within the court complex.