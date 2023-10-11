Another patient dies of Congo virus in Quetta

QUETTA: Another person died of the Congo Virus at the Fatima Jinnah Hospital on Friday, ARY News reported.

The patient was admitted to the hospital two days ago. Doctors confirmed that he was inflicted with the deadly Congo Virus.

At least 40 patients with the Congo Virus have been brought to the hospital so far this year. Of them, 15 died.

This is not the first instance that an epidemic of Congo virus fever has broken out in Balochistan. In late 80s and mid-90s dozens of people had died of the disease, health sources said.

The virus is primarily transmitted to humans by ticks on cattle and other livestock and can cause severe fever, muscle pain, vomiting, and internal bleeding. It has a high fatality rate, and currently no vaccine or specific treatment available for the virus.