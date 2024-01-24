11.9 C
Another PIA steward slips away in Canada

ISLAMABAD: Another Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight attendant has gone missing in Canada following the arrival of the national airline’s flight from Islamabad to Toronto, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Faiza Mukhtar, the flight steward in question, was part of the flight crew travelling from Islamabad to Toronto.

“Air hostess Faiza Mukhtar was deputed at PIA flight PK 781. She vanished in Toronto when the flight landed at Toronto airport,” said PIA spokesperson.

The management has taken action by suspending the flight attendant and has communicated with Canadian authorities, urging them to take appropriate measures in response to the situation.

Last year, an air steward for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) reportedly went missing in Canada after flight PK-798 landed in Toronto which the airline authority confirmed.

The flight attendant Ramzan Gul boarded the national flag carrier’s flight from Islamabad in the capacity of the aircraft crew, confirmed the PIA spokesperson.

