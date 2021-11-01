Another policeman injured in clashes with TLP protesters dies

LAHORE: Another policeman who got injured in clashes with protesters of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning.

Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Ghulam Rasool was posted in Sadhoki. The 51-year-old cop got injured in clashes with the protesters and was brought to the General Hospital Lahore for treatment.

He succumbed to his wounds this morning, Punjab police spokesperson confirmed. The tally of cops who have martyred in the violent protest has risen to six. Abu Bakar is survived by a widow and two daughters. The CCPO Lahore paid rich tributes to the martyred cop and said the ASI sacrificed his life while saving the properties and lives of the masses.

Earlier on Sunday, the government and the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) reached an agreement after lengthy negotiations, religious scholar Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman had announced.

Addressing a press conference alongside Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan and TLP leaders, Mufti Muneeb had said the details of the agreement would be revealed in the future.

He said a committee comprising of government and TLP representatives has been formed to oversee the implementation of the agreement. “The committee will be headed by Ali Mohammad Khan with Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat to be its member. Whereas, the TLP will be represented by Mufti Ghulam Ghous Baghdadi and Hafeezullah Alavi,” he disclosed.