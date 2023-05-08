Another PTI leader booked by ACE

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Another former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Punjab Aamir Nawaz Chandio booked for possession of government property, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the case was registered in the Anti-corruption police station Rahim Yar Khan. The FIR stated that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s MPA has taken bribes against appointments in the excise department.

Seven other officials from the department of Finance including a front man were also booked in this case.

Earlier today, sources said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government is mulling over giving a green signal to the authorities for arresting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan and other PTI leaders ahead of the expected protests for demanding elections.

The interior ministry would make the arrests through the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and local police.

It was learnt that lists have been prepared for the arrests of PTI central leaders including Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Usman Buzdar, Yasmin Rashid, Aslam Iqbal and others.

From Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the names of Pervez Khattak, Asad Qaiser, Atif Khan and others were included in the lists. Haleem Adil Shaikh, Imran Ismail, Ali Zaidi and others are expected to be arrested in Sindh.