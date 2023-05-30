28.9 C
Another PTI leader quits party, politics

CHAKWAL: Another Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader decided to quit party and politics over the May 9 violence, ARY News reported.

As per details, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) general secretary Yasir Humayun Sarfaraz released a video message. He condemned the May 9 violence and announced that he is quitting politics.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader from Swabi Irshad Khan earlier decided to quit his party over the May 9 violence.

He said that he joined the party three years ago on some conditions. I told the PTI chairman Imran Khan to not name call the JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman in every rally and not accuse people as it may land him in trouble, he added.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest of PTI workers.

It was also reported that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing.

