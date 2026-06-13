Another Rabies Death in Karachi Brings Sindh's Toll to 14

KARACHI: Another person died of rabies, an illness related to dog bites, on Saturday, bringing the provincial tally to 14, ARY News reported.

The 45-year-old patient was transferred to Karachi’s Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) from Larkana.

According to the hospital administration, a dog had bitten his fingers two months ago. They added that the anti-rabies vaccine had not been administered to the deceased.

As many as five cases of rabies have been reported at Jinnah Hospital, while nine cases have been reported at the Indus Hospital.

Meanwhile, a whopping 25,000 rabies exposure cases have been reported in Karachi alone, whereas more than 100,000 cases have been recorded across Sindh.