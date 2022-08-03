Another rain spell in Sindh from August 5: Chief Meteorologist

KARACHI: Chief Meteorologist has forecast another monsoon rain spell in Sindh from 5 to 9 August, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The monsoon currents of moderate intensity are likely to enter into eastern Sindh from Friday 5 August.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-thunderstorms with a few moderate or heavy falls expected in Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Hyderabad, Matiari, Thatta, Sujawal, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Ghotki, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Dadu, Jamshoro and Kambar Shahdadkot districts during 5-9 August, while in Karachi division during from 6 to 9 August.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has cautioned that heavy falls may create water-logging in low lying areas of Karachi, Badin, Thatta and other districts of Sindh.

A spell of heavy rainfall is expected from 10/11 August, weather official said. “The weather will remain cloudy in Karachi today with likely light rainfall or drizzle”, he added.

Balochistan and Sindh provinces have seen uncharacteristically heavy rains during the monsoon season this year.

