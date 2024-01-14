Another resolution seeking delay in polls lands in Senate

ISLAMABAD: Another resolution seeking a delay in the February 8 polls moved in the Senate on Sunday, citing the weather and the security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Senator Hilalur Rehman of the Independent Parliamentary Group submitted the resolution citing severe cold weather, snowfall, and security challenges as the hindrances for the general elections.

“Severe cold and snowfall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are depriving the citizens to cast their ballots while the candidates are also facing numerous challenges to run their campaigns,” said the resolution.

“In the same way, due to security concerns in the country, especially in KP, candidates are facing threats of terrorist attacks while campaigning,” it said, adding that it was also creating obstacles and limiting candidates’ participation in their campaigns.

It added that the date of Feb 8 to hold the elections is not suitable. The resolution urged the ECP to delay polls to a date which was acceptable for all the relevant stakeholders.

It merits mention here that it was the third resolution moved in the upper house demanding delay in elections.

A similar resolution was tabled in the Senate a couple of days ago.

The resolution was moved by Senator Hidayatullah, a member of Pakistan’s upper house from the Independent Parliamentary Group.

It is to be noted that earlier this month, the Upper House of Parliament adopted a resolution, which was moved by independent Senator Dilawar Khan during a session with only 15 lawmakers in attendance. It sought polls delay in the light of extreme weather in hilly areas and the deteriorating security situation.

“The Constitution upheld the right to vote for every citizen of Pakistan and the Election Commission of Pakistan was bound to conduct free and fair polls in contingent upon inclusivity and ensuring the participation of all regional people.”