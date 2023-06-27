Another Russian oil shipment reaches Pakistan

KARACHI: An oil tanker carrying the second shipment of Russian crude reached Karachi on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The vessel, “Clyde Noble”, is carrying 55,000 metric tonnes of crude oil and the process to unload the shipment will start as soon as the birthing plan is finalized.

The vessel is currently docked at the outer lounge which comes in the jurisdiction of the Karachi Port Trust.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier this month, the first ship carrying Russian oil anchored at Karachi port.

Read more: Pakistan completes extraction of Russian oil at Karachi port

As per details, the ship brought 45,142 metric tons of crude oil to Pakistan. The ship which arrived before the cyclone was anchored at berth OP2.

Experts said that the launch of shipping services will reshape trade relations between both countries, with immense business opportunities and the potential to extend bilateral trade up to US$20 billion.