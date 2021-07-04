Another Sinopharm shipment lands in Islamabad carrying 700,000 doses

ISLAMABAD: A Sinopharm vaccine consignment carrying 700,000 doses from China has Sunday arrived in Islamabad making into a series of these shipments as Pakistan purchases them in a bid to inoculate masses, ARY News reported citing sources airport sources.

A Pakistan International Airline (PIA) airplane has landed in Islamabad and the airport administration has handed it to the airline personnel so it can be stored in the PIA warehouse, the sources said.

These doses were bought from the Chinese company while another 600,000 doses will reach Islamabad 7 pm. The last shipment had made it to Pakistan from China the last night and it, too, carried 700,000 shots, the sources have confirmed.

It may be noted Pakistan has bought a total of 23 million doses of Sinopharm from China whose consignments will be shipped to Pakistan in episodes until December, according to the sources.

Earlier this week, another PIA plane carrying 0.5 million doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine from China had landed in Islamabad.

According to National Command and Operation Centre, another plane of the national flag carrier will transport another batch of 500,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine procured from China to Pakistan on Wednesday morning.