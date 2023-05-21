Another video of attack on Jinnah House surfaces

ISLAMABAD: Another video of the attack on Jinnah House by the violent protestors on May 9 (Black Day) emerged on Sunday.

As per details, in the video of the attack on Jinnah House, the conversation of the attackers can be heard in which they are using Indian film dialogue, “Ghar mein Ghus Kar Mareingay.”

The scenes of the Jinnah House building fire prove the violent mob was fully prepared and was organised to take down the historical house.

In the video, the wooden stand can be seen being set on fire and sofa seats being thrown into the blaze at the Jinnah House.

The protestors raised slogans of “Hum Lay Kar Rahengay Azadi” vandalizing the valuables which must have made the enemy happy too،

The miscreants forgot everything in their hatred, stubbornness and political extremism, they also forgot that they will not be able to escape the law after the heinous crime۔

Earlier, police decided to conduct profiling of General Headquarters (GHQ) and Jinnah house arrested and unarrested attacker, said sources.

According to sources, the profiling had been started from social media platforms and there is evidence that these people are affiliated with a political party.