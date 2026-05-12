Another watermelon death shocks India

JANJGIR-CHAMPA: Another death after eating watermelon was reported in India, as a 12-year-old boy died while three other children belonging to the same family were admitted to a hospital in what was believed to be a case of food poisoning in Dhurkot village in Janjgir-Champa district of Chhattisgarh, after four members of a family died in Mumbai two weeks ago after eating watermelon.

The dead child has been identified as Akhilesh Dhivar. According to family members, the four children had eaten watermelon on Sunday evening, after which they ate a chicken meal late in the evening. Within a few hours on Monday, all four brothers fell ill. Akhilesh was reported to have complained of sharp pain in the stomach, vomiting, and diarrhoea multiple times.

Despite his family’s efforts to take care of him at their own residence, the boy’s condition deteriorated drastically the next morning. While an ambulance was called for the boy to be shifted to the hospital, Akhilesh died on his way to the hospital.

These three children, Bhupendra Dhivar, Himesh Dhivar, and Shri Dhivar, were taken to the District Hospital in Janjgir and admitted to the hospital for treatment. Dr Iqbal Hussain, a doctor posted at the District Hospital, confirmed that Akhilesh was admitted to his hospital and died.

“The other three children are now in a stable condition at the hospital under the observation of doctors. The post-mortem of the dead child is done, and we will know the cause of his death when the post-mortem report is released,” said Dr Hussain. According to medical experts, eating fruits such as watermelons is not dangerous in itself; however, they may become toxic due to contamination through pesticides or artificial ripening of the fruit.

The local administration is examining whether the cause of poisoning was either the consumption of the fruits bought from the Janjgir market or the meal taken after that. An in-depth investigation into the chain of events resulting in this catastrophe is being carried out.