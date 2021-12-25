ANP candidate returns successful in Mardan vote recounting

MARDAN: Awami National Party’s Himayatullah Mayar returned successful in the recounting of votes for Mardan’s city Mayor’s office, ARY News reported on Saturday.

ANP candidate Himayatullah Mayar bagged 58,464 votes in recounting of votes.

Runner up candidate of JUI-F Maulana Amanat Shah Haqqani bagged 51,866 votes in the recounting. Recounting of votes at 414 polling stations was completed within three days.

Earlier, after announcement of the election result losing candidates of different political parties had rejected the election results on the Mardan seat.

They had appealed to the Election Commission of Pakistan to look into the matter.

Himayatullah Mayar, has also served as District Nazim Mardan twice and remained MNA from the district.

The Awami National Party (ANP) has dissolved its local organizational structure in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province after a dismal showing during the recent local bodies elections.

According to sources privy to the development, the ANP leadership was annoyed over low voter turnout in favour of the party and decided to dissolve all tehsil level organizations.

The party, according to sources, further decided to take action against ANP leaders who refrained from supporting the party candidate in the local bodies elections.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!