ANP challenges postponement of by-elections by ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Awami National Party (ANP) has challenged the election commission’s notification of postponing by elections in the country, ARY News reported on Saturday.

ANP’s provincial chief Aimal Wali Khan has filed petition in Peshawar High Court (PHC) against the election commission’s decision.

Petitioner has pleaded to the court to declare the decision of the electoral body regarding deferral of by elections as void.

The election commission’s September 08 notification has been unconstitutional, and it should be declared null and void, Aimal Wali pleaded to the court.

The ECP should be ordered to hold election as per the schedule, on September 25, petitioner pleaded.

The ECP decision should be suspended until the final decision of the court over the matter, ANP leader requested.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on September 08 postponed the scheduled by-elections in 13 constituencies across the country.

The ECP held a high-level session chaired by chief election commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja regarding the by-elections.

The session decided to put off the by-polls scheduled for September 11, September 25 and October 02.

The election commission deferred by elections owing to the devastating rains and floods in the country.

