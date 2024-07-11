web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Friday, July 12, 2024
- Advertisement -

ANP clinches by-election in PK-22

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

BAJAUR: The Awami National Party (ANP) clinched a by-election for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly seat PK-22, ARY News reported

ANP’s Nisar Baz defeated independent candidate Najibullah Khan with a margin of over 1000 votes. The ANP candidate got 11,926 votes while the independent aspirant secured 10,622 votes, according to unofficial results.

Abid Khan, the candidate for Jamaat-e-Islami, came in third place with 10,593 votes, while the candidate for the province’s ruling party, the Sunni Ittehad Council, garnered 7,146 votes.

There were 11 contenders for the seat in the Bajaur district by-election. The ANP candidate won, according to the unofficial results from 91 polling stations.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.