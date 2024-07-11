ANP clinches by-election in PK-22

BAJAUR: The Awami National Party (ANP) clinched a by-election for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly seat PK-22, ARY News reported

ANP’s Nisar Baz defeated independent candidate Najibullah Khan with a margin of over 1000 votes. The ANP candidate got 11,926 votes while the independent aspirant secured 10,622 votes, according to unofficial results.

Abid Khan, the candidate for Jamaat-e-Islami, came in third place with 10,593 votes, while the candidate for the province’s ruling party, the Sunni Ittehad Council, garnered 7,146 votes.

There were 11 contenders for the seat in the Bajaur district by-election. The ANP candidate won, according to the unofficial results from 91 polling stations.