ANP elects Aimal Wali Khan as president

PESHAWAR: Senator Aimal Wali Khan was unanimously elected as the Central President of Awami National Party while party chief Asfandyar Wali Khan as the Leader of the Party’s Movement in intra-party elections, ARY News reported.

The election was followed by the Party’s Central Council meeting, presided over by Chairman Central Election Commission Mian Iftikhar Hussain here Sunday.

Former Chief Minister Amir Haider Khan Hoti suggested the name of Senator Aimal Wali Khan for the presidency and all members of the Central Council approved it.

Senator Daud Khan will be the Central Senior Vice President while Dr. Muhammad Saleem Khan will be the Secretary General.

Jawad Khattak will be the Vice President while Ifat Kalsoom will be the Lady Vice President for Islamabad. Pervez Khan (Swabi) from Pakhtunkhwa will be the Vice President while Dr. Noorjahan will be lady Vice President.

Faridullah Damar will be the Vice President while Salmi Kakar will be the female Vice President for Balochistan. Syed Attaullah Shah will be the Vice President from Punjab while Qudsia Shaheen Advocate will be the lady Vice president.

Anwar Zeib Khan will be the vice president for Sindh while Shazia Razaq Marwat will be the Vice President. Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi will be the vice president while Madam Abida Khan will be the vice president for Saraiki Unit.

Ubaidullah Abid will be Additional General Secretary, Aurangzeb Khan will be Deputy General Secretary while Javed Kakar will be Additional Deputy General Secretary. Senator Haji Hidayatullah Khan has been elected as the Central Finance Secretary while Engineer Ehsanullah has been elected as the Spokesperson.

Sardar Hussain Babak will be the Foreign Affairs Secretary while Khadim Hussain will be the Culture Secretary. Hussain Ahmed (Khan Nawab) from Pakhtunkhwa will be the Joint Secretary while Shagufta Malik will be lady Joint Secretary.

From Balochistan, Mohammad Anwar Khan will be the joint secretary while Shahina Kakar will be the woman Joint Secretary. Bahadar Khan will be the Joint Secretary from Punjab while Hudeba Rafique will be lady Joint Secretary.

Hanif Shah Agha will be the Joint Secretary while Arooj Ghafoor will be lady Joint Secretary for Sindh. Qazi Izhar will be the Joint Secretary from Federal Capital Islamabad while Saima Bashir will be lady Joint Secretary.

For Saraiki Unit, Dr. Muhammad Akram Khan will be the Joint Secretary while Nosheen Khan Khatun will be lady Joint Secretary. Maulana Khanzeb will be the Central Secretary for Ulema while Dr. Waqar Ahmed will be the Secretary for Teachers Affairs.

Azeem Khan Bilour and Wagma Bazai have been elected as Central Secretary Youth Affairs. Saifullah Fazal will be Secretary Social Media while Amarjit Malhotra will be Secretary Minority Affairs.

Khushdil Khan Advocate has been elected as the Central Secretary for Human Rights. Muhammad Farooq Bangash will be the Labour Secretary while Sardar Rashid Khan Nasir will be the Secretary for Student Affairs.

Sangin Khan Advocate has been elected as the Central Secretary for Law Affairs,

Dr. Shaukat Jamal Amirzada will be the Central Secretary for the welfare of doctors. Engineer Zard Ali Khan has been elected Secretary for Engineer Affairs,

Dr Mehrib Moeez Awan will be the Secretary for Transgender Rights,

Malik Faqir Ali has been elected as the central salar. The central council has unanimously approved the new cabinet. Members and officials from across the country participated in the council meeting.