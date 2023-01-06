ANP slams PDM govt over PESCO’s bifurcation

Awami National Party (ANP) bashed Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government over the bifurcation of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), ARY News reported on Friday.

ANP leaders blasted the PDM government over PESCO bifurcation. They said that the government split up the entire electric supply company between Abbottabad and Peshawar.

The ANP spokesperson said that the federal government made an injustice to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province by the move.

The spokesperson strongly criticised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and said that he did injustice to the KP people.

The political party also censured the federal government for taking Awami National Party in confidence before the PESCO bifurcation.

