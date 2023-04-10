ANP summons all parties conference over ‘country’s political situation’

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) has summoned all parties conference (APC) on May 3 over country’s current political situation, ARY News reported on Monday.

In a statement, ANP leader Amir Haider Hoti said that the party has summoned all parties conference (APC) on May 3 in Islamabad in wake of country’s current political situation.

Amir Haider Hoti announced that a party’s Central Council meeting will be held before the all parties conference. “People of different schools of thought will also be invited to the conference”, he added.

The development comes as the country’s political temperature is on the rise and the government has locked horns with the Supreme Court.

Earlier in the day, the Joint Sitting of Parliament passed the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023, which aims to curtail the suo motu powers of office of the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP).

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar moved the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023 which was passed by the Parliament.

President Dr Arif Alvi had returned the ‘judicial reforms’ bill for reconsideration to the Parliament as per the provisions of Article 75 of the Constitution.

The joint sitting of Parliament reconsidered it and passed the legislative proposal. Former Minister for Law and Justice and Senator Farooq H. Naek and JUI-F Senator Kamran Murtaza spoke on the various sections of the bill and were of the view that was the right time of legislation which would ensure reforms in judicial affairs.

It is mentioned that the President shall give his assent within ten days, failing which such assent shall be deemed to have been given.

Sub-Article 2 of Article 75 of the Constitution of Pakistan states “ When the President has returned a Bill to the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament), it shall be reconsidered by the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) in joint sitting and, if it is again passed, with or without amendment, by the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament), by the votes of the majority of the members of both Houses present and voting; it shall be deemed for the purposes of the Constitution to have been passed by both Houses and shall be presented to the President, and the President shall give his assent within ten days, failing which such assent shall be deemed to have been given.

