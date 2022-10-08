Sunday, October 9, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

ANP threatens to quit coalition govt

test

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) has threatened to leave the ruling alliance if upcoming by-elections were further postponed, ARY News reported on Saturday.

This was stated by the provincial president of the Awami National Party for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Aimal Wali Khan in a post shared on his official Twitter handle.

“ANP has officially conveyed this message to the federal government that if these by-elections are further postponed then, ANP would withdraw from the election and will be quitting the alliance,” Aimal Wali said.

The statement from ANP comes hours after the interior ministry requested the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to postpone by-polls scheduled for October 16 for 90 days.

The interior ministry sent a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), requesting the election body for postponing October 16 by-polls.

The letter stated that Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were busy carrying out rescue and relief operations in the flood-affected areas, whereas, the Centre and the provinces were paying attention to the rehabilitation process.

The ministry further stated that a political party wanted to siege Islamabad from October 12 to 17 that could interrupt the by-polls on October 16.

The by-polls for eight vacant seats of the National Assembly will be held on October 16.

The by-polls were scheduled to take place in NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-31 Peshawar, NA-45 Kurram, NA-108 Faisalabad, NA-118 Nankana Sahib, NA-237 Malir and NA-239 Karachi.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.