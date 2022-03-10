Ansarul Islam of JUI-F starts rehearsal to take over NA’s security

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl’s (JUI-F) volunteer group Ansarul Islam has started rehearsal to take over security of the National Assembly (NA) ahead of the no-confidence motion, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Ansarul Islam officials said that they have started preparation for the security on the guidance of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. In a video available with ARY News, the members of the JUI-F security group can be seen in the Parliament Lodges.

We will take over the security after a go-ahead from Fazlur Rehman. Describing the reason to reach Parliament Lodges, the volunteers of Ansarul Islam said they are here to protect the MNAs ahead of the NA session for the no-confidence motion.

Reacting to the situation, Special Assistant to Prime Minister, Dr Shahbaz Gill condemned the act and added that no one will be allowed to take the law into their hands.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed is looking after the matter, Gill added.

Read more: Court expresses dismay on Ansarul Islam’s unilateral ban

It may be noted that in October 2019, the federal government had placed a ban on the entry of Ansarul Islam’s activists in Islamabad as a step to avoid any untoward incident and maintain law and order in the federal capital during the possible sit-in of the opposition parties.

According to a notification issued by the interior ministry, the federal government, under Article-256 had barred the activists of Ansarul Islam, the security wing of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), from entering Islamabad.

